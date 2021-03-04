JBL announces new editions of Boombox 2, Go 3 and Clip 4 in India, price starts at Rs 3999

Audio brand JBL has launched the new editions of its popular Bluetooth speakers Boombox 2, Go 3 and Clip 4 in India. The speakers are upgraded over the previous models that were launched in terms of their sound output, design and more. The products are now available on the all leading online and retail outlets across India.

Talking about the new launches, Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. "With epic sound and sleek design, our portable speakers have always been a favorite among on-the-move consumers. Since their launch, all three JBL speakers- Go 3, Clip 4 and Boombox 2 offer something new and unique yet promise the same quality and intensity that is guaranteed with JBL's Bluetooth speakers. We are excited to announce the launch of next-generation speakers in the 75th year of JBL's existence and audio leadership across the world."

So lets us have a look at what the speakers have in store for us



JBL Go 3

The JBL Go 3 features a compact form factor. It is easier to carry in your purse as it is pretty lightweight. Despite its small size, it comes with great sound and long lasting battery. The company claims that it can go on for 5 hours on a single charge. It is also IP67 rated which makes it waterproof and dustproof. It comes with upgraded integrated carabineer. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C charging port. The bluetooth speaker has been launched for Rs 3999.

JBL Clip 4.

The JBLClip features a compact form factor. It is easier to carry in your purse as it is pretty lightweight. Despite its small size, it comes with great sound and long lasting battery. The company claims that it can go on for 10 hours on a single charge. It is also IP67 rated which makes it waterproof and dustproof. It comes with upgraded integrated carabineer. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C charging port. The bluetooth speaker has been launched for Rs 4499

JBL Boombox 2

The JBL Boombox 2 is an upgrade over the popular party rocker Boombox. The bluetooth speaker is IPX 7 rated which means it is waterproof and dustproof and comes with built-in power bank. The Bluetooth is priced at Rs 33,999.