Jio and Vi top-tier postpaid plans give access to Amazon Prime and Netflix, check all benefits

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer postpaid plans that start from Rs 399 and Rs 499. The top-tier postpaid plans from these telcos give access to streaming benefits. Jio and Vi give access to Netflix, however Airtel's postpaid plan does not. The plans are priced over Rs 1000 in all cases but the benefits differ. In some cases there will be more data and less streaming benefits while some postpaid plans will give more streaming benefits and less data. Let us have a look at these plans.





Jio Rs 1499 postpaid plan: This postpaid plan gives 300GB data with 500GB rollover data. It also gives 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. Coming to streaming benefits this plan gives access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Jio apps. There are no additional SIM cards with this plan.





Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan: This is a flagship postpaid plan from Vi that gives unlimited data and 100SMS per month along with access to one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The plan also gives access to a year of Netflix, 1-year membership to Amazon Prime, and access to Disney+ Hotstar and VIP access to Vi movies and TV. It also gives access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, 4 times a year.





Vi Rs 1348 family postpaid plan: The Rs 1348 family postpaid plan offers two connections with unlimited data and 100 SMS per month. The primary users will get unlimited calling, unlimited data and 100 SMS per month. The plan also offers a one-year subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and VIP Disney+ Hotstar. The additional benefits of this plan include access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost four times per year including one international. The secondary connection will get unlimited calling to any network, 30GB high-speed data with 50GB data rollover and 100 SMS per month. After the exhaustion of the data limit, the secondary user will be charged at Rs 20 per GB. The telco notes that subscribers of Vi's postpaid plan can add up to four add-on lines at Rs 249 each per month.



Airtel Rs 1599 postpaid plan: Airtel's most expensive postpaid plan gives unlimited data with 3G or 4G rollover data and 100 SMS per day. It also gives unlimited calls and a one year subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel XStream. The plan gives one free family add-on with one regular SIM.





