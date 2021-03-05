Jio categorises some prepaid offers as bestseller, trending and super value plans

Highlights Reliance Jio recently updated its websites user interface (UI) and has categorised plans into best seller, trending, and super value offers.

These are pre-existing plans that have been categorised by the telco.

It has also introduced new data plans for the JioPhone category, starting at Rs 22.

Reliance Jio recently updated its website's user interface (UI). It has also introduced new data plans for the JioPhone category, starting at Rs 22, after the company announced JioPhone 2021 and up to two years of benefits with the newly announced plans. The company has now attempted to make it easier for Jio users to select a prepaid plan. These are pre-existing plans that have been categorised by the telco into best seller, trending, and super value offers. It is interesting to note that none of the plans categorised into bestseller and super value are plans with streaming benefits. The following plans by the telco are listed under the categories below.

Jio Bestseller plans:

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 28 days validity taking the total data spread to 42GB. The plan offers unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network in the country and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives access to a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives access to a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited on-net calls and 100 SMS per day and a validity of 365 days. The plan now offers unlimited domestic calls to any network within the country. The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Jio Trending plans

Jio's Rs 349 has been listed under the trending section. Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB of data per day and unlimited domestic calls. It also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100SMS per day.



Jio super value plans:

Jio Rs 249 super value plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Jio Rs 2599 super value plan: This prepaid plan by Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.



JioPhone Rs 155 bestseller plan: The telco has labelled the Rs 155 prepaid plan as the bestseller plan for JioPhone. The plan gives 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives complimentary access to Jio apps.