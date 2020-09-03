Jio Fiber broadband offers trial plans at Rs 1500, Rs 2500 with 150Mbps speed

Highlights Reliance Jio Fiber recently announced a range of broadband plans.

The trial plans come at Rs 1500 and Rs 2500 and can be booked from the Jio website.

The plans offer truly unlimited data with 150 Mbps speed per month and are refundable.

Reliance Jio Fiber recently announced new broadband plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 1499. Jio also announced a 30-day trial giving 150Mbps speed along with a 4K set-top box with access to the top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra costs. However, not all newly tested plans can be signed up for a trial basis. As of now, Jio Fiber offers two options that can be booked by users for a trial plan. The trial plans help users get a sense of the long-term plans before they invest in them. The plans were first reported by Telecom Talk. Let's have a look at the plans that can be tested on a trial basis.



Reliance Jio Rs 1500 trial plan: This plan by Reliance Jio Fiber is refundable and offers 30 days validity with no rental cost. The plan offers 150Mbps data with an FUP limit of 3.3TB at a month. This plan offers unlimited calling without any FUP limit. This plan does not bring any OTT benefits. Users are eligible for a free modem or a router with this plan. This plan is refundable.



Reliance Jio Rs 2500 trial plan: This plan by Reliance Jio Fiber is also completely refundable and offers 30 days validity with no rental cost. The plan offers truly unlimited data with 150Mbps speed with an FUP limit of 3.3TB at a month. This plan also brings unlimited calling without any FUP limit. However, this plan comes with OTT and other benefits. There is Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioCinema, ZEE5 Premium, Sony Liv, Voot, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi included in the list of OTT subscriptions. Users are eligible for a free modem or router with this plan as well. Moreover, users get a free 4K Set-Top Box included in the package.



To book these plans, users simply have to go to https://www.jio.com/fiber/en-in/plans.

The new broadband plans announced by JioFiber at Rs 399 and Rs 699 offer truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps and 60Mbps speed respectively. These plans do not come with any OTT subscriptions but offer unlimited calling.

Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 11 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 1000. Other plans come in the slightly upper range.

The diamond plan costs Rs 1499 and offers unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 12 OTT apps at no extra costs.



There is also diamond+ plan that has the same benefits as the diamond plan except that it offers 500Mbps with OTT subscriptions. Titanium and Platinum plans listed on the website offer 1Gbps data at Rs 3999 and Rs 8499 respectively.