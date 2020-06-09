Jio Fiber customers reportedly receiving free Amazon Prime membership for 1 year

Highlights Reliance Jio is now bundling free membership of Amazon Prime to its customers.

Only the Jio Fiber customers on long-term plans are eligible for benefits.

After doling out the Disney+ Hotstar complimentary subscription to its mobile users, Reliance Jio has some goodies for its broadband customers, as well. Jio Fiber customers have now reportedly begun receiving the notification on their MyJio app that says they are eligible for one year of free Amazon Prime membership. The benefit is only applicable to Jio Fiber customers as a complimentary offer and is worth Rs 999. The Amazon Prime membership will not be available to the existing customers, the report has added. Moreover, there are other caveats, as well, to become eligible for availing the offer.

According to a report by FoneArena that contains screenshots of the MyJio app showing the Amazon Prime benefit, only the Jio Fiber customers who have a long-term subscription are eligible. The report says it spotted the Amazon Prime benefit is not applicable to the users who are on monthly Jio Fiber plans. This means that the quarterly, bi-annual, and annual subscription plans will bring in the Amazon Prime benefit for Jio Fiber customers. That being said, it is not clear what all tiers are eligible, such as Silver, Gold, Bronze, Platinum, and Diamond.

The free membership of Amazon Prime for one year will be up for grabs only by Jio Fiber customers who do not already have an existing membership. In that case, the customers will need to wait until their membership is over. However, there could be a risk of missing out on the offer as Jio may pull it later. Additionally, Jio mobile customers will not be able to enjoy services unless they have Jio Fiber registered to their name.

The latest offer from Reliance Jio is a direct blow to Airtel and Vodafone that also offer one-year free Amazon Prime membership to their customers. While Airtel bundles the free membership for its postpaid and broadband customers, Vodafone provides only the RED postpaid customers with the benefit. Even, BSNL had begun offering free Amazon Prime membership to its broadband users for a brief time before it discontinued the offer.

Reliance Jio has also started offering free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP to its prepaid customers on the recharges worth Rs 401, Rs 2,599, and on the data add-ons that start for as low as Rs 612 annually. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 399 annually but Jio prepaid customers will not have to pay anything extra to enjoy the benefits.