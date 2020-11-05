Jio introduces new all-in-one plans with up to 504GB data with 336-day validity for JioPhone

Highlights Jio has brought in three all-in-one JioPhone plans with 336-days validity priced at Rs 1001, Rs 1301 and Rs 1501.

The Rs 1001 and Rs 1301 plan give 49GB and 164GB data respectively for 336 days.

The Rs 1501 plan gives 1.5GB data per day which totals for a total data-spread of 504GB for 336 days.

Reliance Jio has brought in three annual all-in-one plans for JioPhone users with 336-days validity. The new plans offer up to 504GB data with unlimited on-net calling and are priced at Rs 1001, Rs 1301, Rs 1501. These are JioPhone plans which work only if the SIM card is in a JioPhone.

The plans first reported by Telecom Talk and were yet to be reflected on Jio's website at the time of writing this article. Let's have a look at these plans in detail:



JioPhone Rs 1001 plan: This all-in-one JioPhone plan offers 49GB of 4G data with a daily data limit of 150MB. The plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling with a FUP limit of 12000 minutes for non-Jio numbers and 100 free SMS. The validity of this plan is 336 days.

JioPhone Rs 1301 plan: This all-in-one JioPhone plan offers 164GB of 4G data with a daily data limit of 500MB. The plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling with an FUP limit of 12000 minutes for non-Jio numbers and 100 free SMS. The validity of this plan is 336 days.

JioPhone Rs 1501 plan: This all-in-one JioPhone plan gives 1.5GB data per day which totals for a total data-spread of 504GB for 336 days. The plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling with an FUP limit of 12000 minutes for non-Jio numbers and 100 free SMS. The validity of this plan is 336 days.

JioPhone has four all-in-one plans with 28-days validity:



Rs 75 JioPhone all-in-one plan: The plan offers free calls from JioPhone to other Jio numbers along with 500 offnet minutes and 3GB data for a month.

Rs 125 JioPhone all-in-one plan: This plan offers free calls from JioPhone to any Jio number along with 500 offnet minutes and 14GB data for one month.

Rs 155 JioPhone all-in-one plan: This plan will get you 28 GB data for a month along with 500 offnet minutes and 14GB data for one month.





Rs 185 JioPhone all-in-one plan: You get 56GB data along with other benefits remaining the same. All plans give 100 SMS per day.

Jio separately offers 28-day validity plans for JioPhone users priced at Rs 153 with IUC top-up vouchers priced between Rs 10 and Rs 1000. Jio notes that for every 10 rupees its user spends on off-net calling, it gives 1GB data free. These plans give 1.5GB data per day.



