Jio introduces new Freedom plans with no daily data limit, unlimited voice calls, plans start at Rs 127

Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, has launched new Jio Freedom Plans for its prepaid users. The plans come with no upper cap on the daily usage of mobile data. Under these plans, users get fixed data, but there is no limit on daily usage. Users can exhaust the data offered on any number of days during the validity period. Additionally, the plans offer unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioNews.

The Freedom plans listed on Jio's website start from Rs. 127 that offer 12 GB of data with a validity of 15 days validity. The Rs. 247 plans let users enjoy 25 GB of data for up to 30 days. The Rs. 447 plan comes with 60 days validity and 50 GB of data. The next plan is Rs. 597, and it offers 75 GB of data with 90-day validity. The annual Rs 2,397 plan gives users 365 GB of data with a validity of 365 days.

All of the above plans come without any Fair Usage Policy (FUP) restrictions on the data that a user can consume on a given day. There is an unlimited voice calling benefit included in every plan, and users also get a complimentary subscription to multiple Jio apps. Further, each of the plans comes with a 100 SMS per day benefit.

The problem with FUP that some of us face is that once we run out of data on a particular day, we need to buy additional data vouchers in order to access additional data for that day. But on days we do not need a lot of data, a substantial amount of the FUP data that is not consumed gets wasted.

That's the reason users who have fluctuating data requirements will appreciate these freedom plans from Jio that get rid of FUP and still offer the same unlimited voice calling benefit and SMS benefits.

Reliance Jio, whose launch back in 2016 has disrupted the Indian telecom sector, is now likely to make some big announcements on its upcoming products at its Annual General Meeting. There are speculations that the telecom operator is likely to introduce a 5G smartphone under Rs. 5,000 at the same event; however, the handset rollout is expected to take place near Diwali.

Reliance Jio has ambitious 5G plans, however, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is yet to take a decision on the 5G spectrum, which means there are chances that the auction might delay by the end of the next year.