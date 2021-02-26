Jio launches JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh for 1Gbps high-speed broadband

Highlights Jio has launched the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh in India.

It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and EasyMesh technology for high-speed internet.

The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh costs Rs 25,999.

Jio has launched a new Wi-Fi extender called the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh in India. It is a premium product from the company that joins its other wireless broadband solutions in India. The new Wi-Fi extender is touted to increase the network capacity by four times, best-suited for 1Gbps broadband plans available in the market. In fact, the maximum internet speed the extender supports is 1Gbps right now. The biggest advantage is the Wi-Fi 6 support that offers better output. The new JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh is now listed on the Jio website and it can be purchased for Rs 25,999.

According to the Jio website, the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh, spotted by TelecomTalk first, comes with 128MB NAND and 256MB RAM inside while powering it is a quad-core processor. The maker of this processor is not specified. There are 3 Wi-Fi 6-enabled radios on the extender, along with two Wi-Fi clients and one dedicated 5GHz network. Jio says the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh boosts the 5GHz output by 38 per cent while the 2.4GHz output is up by 90 per cent from its counterpart on Wi-Fi 5. There are eight "high performance" internal antennas on the extender equipped with what Jio is calling are high-power amplifiers.

Jio claims that the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh can deliver extra-low latency for sensitive applications, such as those meant for gaming or video streaming. This essentially means that the delay between the internet reception on your phone and the source of the internet is very low. This makes these special internet consuming applications fetch high speeds without affecting the overall bandwidth on other devices. The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh also uses the EasyMesh technology that, the company says, eliminates all possible network dark zones to give seamless WiFi.

This Wi-Fi extender is good for people who have a large home and the modem itself is not powerful enough to transmit good receptivity of high-internet. For that, Jio has laid down some guidelines on how users should install the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh. The JioExtender6 should be put on a table about three to four feet in height from the ground while avoiding corners. You need to avoid placing JioExtender6 close to the floor, too high up, very close to the home ceiling or under low roof conditions. The JioExtender6 should also not be put inside cabinets, in closed areas, and crammed places along with other wireless or electrical devices. In case there is an issue, the JioExtender6 has LED indicators to assist your placement decision. You need to ensure the LED indicator is always green.

The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh costs Rs 25,999 but you can buy it in instalments of Rs 1223.86 per month, as well.