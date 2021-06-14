Jio launches new plans with no daily data limit starting at Rs 127, check all offers

Highlights Jio has introduced new prepaid plans starting at Rs 127 that go up to Rs 2397.

All plans give unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps.

These plans do not have daily data limits and users can use as much data as they would require in a day.

Jio earlier this week launched new prepaid plans which the telco notes have 'no daily limit.' These plans start at Rs 127 and go up to Rs 2397. The telco has also introduced a new monthly prepaid plan that has a validity of 30 days, unlike other plans that fit into the monthly bracket which gives 28 days validity. The new prepaid plans are also giving access to Jio's information and utility apps that include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, and others. All plans give access to unlimited calls along with Jio apps.

As the name suggests, these prepaid plans have no daily data limit, which means users can use as much data as they would require in a day. Let us have a look at these new prepaid plans in detail:

Jio Rs 127 prepaid plan: The most basic plan in this category is priced at Rs 127 and comes with 15-day validity. This plan gives 12GB data for 15 days along with access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan: The next plan in this category is priced at Rs 247 that gives 25GB data and comes with 30 days validity, unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan: The Rs 447 prepaid plan gives 50GB data for 60 days, unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 597 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90 days validity with 75GB data, unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2397 prepaid plan: This is an annual plan that gives 365GB data for 365 days with unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio has reintroduced the Rs 98 prepaid voucher that gives short-term validity of 14 days. The short-term prepaid voucher gives 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps.

Jio also recently launched new all-in-one prepaid plans under Rs 100 for JioPhone users shortly after announcing the 'Buy 1, Get 1 free' offer for JioPhone prepaid plans. These plans will give users one complimentary plan of the same value for a JioPhone user. These JioPhone plans have a validity of 14 days and offer data and calling benefits. The plans are priced at Rs 39 and Rs 69. The Rs 39 prepaid plan offers 100 MB of high-speed data, unlimited calling and 14 days validity. The plan thus offers 1400 MB data spread for 14 days with speed reduced to 64 Kbps after exhaustion of high-speed data.



