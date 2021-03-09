Jio launches special JioFiber Business plans for traders and companies, here are all pricing details

Highlights Jio announced new plans for micro, small and medium businesses.

The company plans to reach 50 million businesses with its new offering.

The new Jio Business plans start as low as Rs 901 per month.

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced integrated JioFiber Business plans for micro, small and medium businesses in India. The new plans offer a package that includes fiber-based broadband connectivity and additional digital solutions that businesses may require on a day-to-day basis.

Announcing the new JioFiber Business plans, the company said that the new integrated Enterprise-grade voice and data services, Digital Solutions and Devices for small businesses would help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises.

Under the new Jio Business plans, the company has announced seven new tariff plans for catering to a different enterprise. The monthly rental plan starts at as low as Rs 901, and it offers 100Mbps unlimited fiber broadband along with enterprise-grade IP Centrex with free voice anywhere in India for one connection. Jio will also provide fixed-mobile convergence with this plan.

Reliance Jio has also announced tariff plans with digital solutions starting at Rs 5,001. Under this plan, the enterprise customer will get 1Gbps speed and four lines with unlimited calls and fixed-mobile convergence. It will also offer Static IP and Microsoft 365 suite of apps with 10 licenses. The Rs 5,001 package also provides 20 licences for Jio attendance and a Jio Online marketing tool license for managing everyday work. The company has also bundled Jio Meet licenses with the plan.

The company adds that the Jio Business plans for small and medium businesses offer a one-stop solution for companies that are ready to use. The company is also offering assisted sales and on-boarding as well as digital account management. Customers can register their interest in Jio Business solutions via the company's website.

The new JioFiber Business plans intend to bring down the monthly spending of small and medium businesses that spend anywhere close to Rs 15,000-20,000 every month for various digital solutions.

Announcing the new Jio Business plans, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio commented, "Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently."

One of the highlights of the new Business plans from Jio is it offers digital solutions like Microsoft 365 suite of apps and Microsoft Teams with licences at no additional cost.

"With this step, I am certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new Atma-Nirbhar Digital India," added Akash Ambani.