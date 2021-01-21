Jio now offers 1GB data with Rs 11 4G data voucher, check similar offers

Highlights Jios Rs 11 data voucher now gives unlimited 1GB data till the validity of the base plan.

Other 4G data vouchers by Reliance Jio are priced at Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 and give 2GB, 6GB and 12GB data respectively.

Jio also offers standalone data plans priced at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251 that fall under the work from home category.

Reliance Jio has extended the data benefits of its Rs 11 4G voucher. The plan now gives unlimited 1GB data till the validity of the base plan. Previously this voucher gave 800MB data. Jio has also made the changes on its website for the 4G data vouchers which now show 1GB data against the Rs 11 data voucher. Other 4G data vouchers by Reliance Jio are priced at Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. These plans give unlimited 2G, 6GB and 12GB data respectively and last till the validity of the base plan or the existing plan. These plans are add-on plans and do not work as stand-alone plans.

Jio also offers standalone data plans priced at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251. The plans fall under the work from home data plan category and offer unlimited 30GB, 40GB and 50GB data respectively and are valid for 30 days. The development of the extended data in the Rs 11 plan was first noted by PriceBaba.

Airtel introduced Rs 78 and Rs 248 data vouchers on Wednesday. These plans give 5GB and 25GB data respectively and a monthly and annual premium subscription to Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio maintained the highest speed in December 2020. Reliance Jio's download speed was 20.2 Mbps in December 2020 and its upload speed was 3.8 Mbps, according to TRAI data. In December 2020, Reliance chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced that the company will roll-out 5G services in India in the second half of 2021. He also said that the 5G network by the company will be built indigenously.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on December 31, 2020, abolished the IUC charges. Jio announced that all domestic calls made to any network from Jio would be free from January 1, 2021. Jio noted that TRAI's Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from January 1, 2021, thereby ending IUC charges for all domestic voice calls.

After that, Jio stopped offering the complimentary data it used to give with talktime vouchers. Jio on its website had noted that for every Rs 10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, an additional complimentary 1 GB data would be credited to the customer account. Now, Jio has scrapped off the additional data it was given in compensation for the inter-connected usage charge for Jio to non-Jio calls. The top-up plans will now offer only talktime plans. Vi offers a data voucher at Rs 16 whose validity lasts for 24 hours. Airtel and Vi also offer data plans that offer 3GB data with its Rs 48 data voucher.



