Jio partners with SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and other games to Jio Games Store

Highlights Jio, SEGA have partnered to bring gaming titles to Jio users in India.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 will be the first games to be introduced under the partnership.

These will be the first SEGA games to be available in Hindi and Tamil.

Reliance Jio has formed a partnership with Japanese gaming major SEGA to bring its games to India through the Jio Games Store. Following the collaboration, Jio users will be able to download SEGA games through Jio devices including set-top-boxes (STB), smartphones and more.

To mark the partnership, Jio will offer two SEGA games for now - Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3, to its users. These games will be available to JioFiber users as first access, with the rollout to other Jio devices expected shortly.

SEGA announced its partnership with the telecom major in Japan last week. As per the announcement, the games will be tailored for the Indian audience and distributed through Jio platforms. Interestingly, this will make them the first SEGA games available in Hindi and Tamil.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 are arguably the two most iconic titles by SEGA. The first one features the much loved SEGA character Sonic, a blue-coloured superfast hedgehog, that also has a major Hollywood movie to its name. Streets of Rage 3, on the other hand, is a popular arcade game that is renowned in Japan as Bare Knuckle 3.

Both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 have minimal processing and graphic requirement and can be enjoyed on a wide range of platforms. It is thus very much possible that the games will even make their way to JioPhone in the coming months.

Jio is also working on introducing an affordable smartphone in India in collaboration with Google. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed the project to be a part of the partnership between the two firms announced last year.

The multiple collaborations and projects confirm Jio's future plans for being a dominant force in the Indian mobile phone market. Other than offering telecom and internet services, the company is working on both the smartphone hardware front as well as development of online services to create a complete ecosystem for its users.