Jio Phone users to get 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month during pandemic

Highlights A new Jio initiative will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users.

Another plan will help enhance their recharge plans through a free additional recharge.

Jio says the initiatives will help maintain connectivity in the less-privileged sections of India.

The covid-19 pandemic has rendered everyone unable to leave their homes. Staying connected over the phones and the Internet in these unprecedented times has become more important than ever. Jio now wants to ensure that its users are able to connect with their loved ones and with others for important tasks during the pandemic.

To ensure this, Jio has announced two special initiatives for the pandemic period. First, Jio promises to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge their Jio plans due to the ongoing pandemic.

The initiative announced in association with Reliance Foundation will offer 10 minutes per day to the above mentioned Jio users for the entire period of the pandemic.

In addition, Jio has announced a free recharge plan for every Jio Phone plan recharged by a user. The additional recharge plan will be of the same value as the plan paid for by the Jio Phone user.

For example, a Jio Phone user recharging with a Rs 75 plan will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free. It should be noted that this offer is not applicable on annual or Jio Phone device bundled plans.

The initiatives are meant to ensure connectivity for Jio Phone users, especially those belonging to the less-privileged sections of society. They also aim to enhance affordability for Jio users across the nation.

Reliance says that the initiatives come as a part of its commitment to the country in these challenging times and that it will continue to make efforts in helping citizens fight the pandemic.