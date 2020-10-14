Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan is the most pocket-friendly plan under Rs 500

Highlights Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 149.

Reliance Jio gives 24 GB with the plan, Airtel gives 2GB, Vi gives 3GB + 1 extra.

Reliance Jio gives 1.5GB data per day for Rs 199 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio has calling and data vouchers starting from Rs 10. But these prepaid vouchers come in handy as add-ons, that is when one is falling short on data or voice calling minutes. If you are looking for a prepaid plan month's validity with a decent amount of data, you can consider the Rs 149 prepaid plan being offered by Reliance Jio. Let's have a look at this plan in detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan: The prepaid plan has a validity of 24 days and offers 24 GB data spread, this means users essentially get 1GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 300 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Coming to the alternatives, Airtel and Vi also offer prepaid plans for Rs 149 but the benefits differ majorly.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan: The Rs 149 prepaid plan by Airtel gives 2GB data spread with unlimited calling and SMS benefits with 300 SMS. This plan offers a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk music and free hello tunes.

Vi Rs 149 prepaid plan: Vi is giving 3GB data with 300 SMS and unlimited calling for Rs 149 prepaid plan. The plan is giving 1GB additional data to web or app users. Additional benefits include Vi Movies & TV access.

One can conclude that Jio's Rs 149 plan gives more data, 8 times and 12 times if compared with Airtel and Vi respectively. Where calling is concerned, Airtel and Vi give unlimited calling across networks, and Jio states an FUP limit after 300 minutes. Jio gives 100 SMS per day whereas Airtel and Vi give 300 SMS in total with their Rs 149 prepaid plans.

Other prepaid plans by Reliance Jio under Rs 500:



Reliance Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: If users are ready to spare Rs 50 extra, they can also consider the Rs 199 prepaid plan by Reliance Jio. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 42 GB data, this means users essentially get 1.5 GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with an FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB data per day, making the total data spread 84GB. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with an FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days and offers 1.5GB data per day, making the total data spread 84GB. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with an FUP limit of 2000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 3 GB data per day with an additional 6GB. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with an FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. This plan also gives annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no additional cost.



Reliance Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days and offers 2GB data per day, making the total data spread 112GB. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with an FUP limit of 2000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

