Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan vs Jio Rs 247 no daily data limit plan, which is better

Highlights Jio introduced a new prepaid plan with no daily data limit at Rs 247.

Jio also offers a regular prepaid plan at Rs 249 that gives 2GB daily data.

Vi offers high-speed nighttime data and 1.5GB, 2GB daily data at this price point.

Jio launched five freedom plans earlier this week that give unlimited data with 15, 30, 45, 60, 90 and 365 days validity. The newly launched plans, also known as the freedom plans, give some extra validity and have no daily data limit but when compared, the regular plans have more benefits, even with a lesser validity of 2 days. At a similar price point, Vi offers the nighttime data benefit wiht its prepaid plans that gives unlimited high-speed nighttime data between 12 AM and 6 AM to users along with double data benefits. Here is how the plans compare.

Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan: Among the new plans announced, Jio has a Rs 247 prepaid plan that gives 25GB data that comes with 30 days validity, unlimited calls and access to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: Jio has a regular prepaid plan priced at Rs 249. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, with a total data spread of 56GB. The plan also offers unlimited domestic voice calls and gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

If you were to compare the above-stated plans, you can see the massive data difference between the two plans. The Rs 249 Jio prepaid plan is giving more than double the data for an additional Rs 2 more. Users looking for no daily data limits and a 30 days validity can go for the Rs 247 prepaid plan that gives 30 days validity.

Vi gives prepaid plans priced at Rs 249 and Rs 299 that give high-speed unlimited data between 12 AM and 6AM at no additional cost. The prepaid plans that will give users high-speed internet during the nighttime will apply to prepaid users who opt for prepaid plans priced at Rs 249 and above at no additional cost.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan: Vi also gives a prepaid plan at Rs 249 that gives 1.5 GB data per day with truly unlimited local or national calls to all networks. The plan offers 100SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers weekend rollover benefits and access to Vi Movies and TV. Additional benefits of this plan include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play on MPL, Rs 75 discount daily on food orders from Zomato and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan features the recently launched weekend rollover benefit for a year. It also gives 50 per cent off on weekly contest plus 50 per cent bonus cash on My11Circle.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: For Rs 50 more, Vi offers a prepaid plan at Rs 299. It is a double data plan that gives 2 plus 2 equals 4GB data per day at a validity of 28 days taking the total data spread to 112GB for 28 days. This plan brings with it unlimited local or national calls to all networks. This plan also brings 100 SMS per day. Vi recently brought in the data rollover benefit which allows users to accumulate data through the week and use it on the weekend. This prepaid plan also gives unlimited nighttime data. At this price point, the Rs 299 Vi prepaid plan is also a great deal because it is giving 4GB daily data with high-speed nighttime data and weekend rollover data benefits.