Jio Rs 799 postpaid plan gives 150GB data with Netflix, Amazon Prime, what Airtel and Vi offer at same price

Highlights Airtel and Vi give 75GB data with its Rs 499 individual postpaid plan with unlimited calling and 100SMS.

Jio is the only telco that gives access to Netflix with all its postpaid plans starting at RS 399.

Jio and Vi give a postpaid plan priced at Rs 799 while Airtel gives a postpaid plan priced at RS 749.

Jio introduced its Jio Postpaid Plus plans last year starting at Rs 399. The telco offers a range of plans with many streaming benefits including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Airtel and Vi also offer postpaid plans around the same price. All postpaid plans give access to family add-on connections.

After the introductory postpaid plans at Rs 399, the telcos offer postpaid plans at Rs 499 and Rs 599. Airtel gives 75GB of data with its Rs 499 postpaid plan with unlimited calling and 100SMS. The streaming benefits of this plan include Prime Video, Disney+ Hostar and Airtel Xstream. At the same price Vi gives 75GB data with 200GB rollover data, and access to Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar. These plans from Airtel and Jio are individual postpaid plans. Now coming to Jio's Rs 599 postpaid plan, it gives 100GB data with 1 additional family add-on connection after which the telco charges Rs 10 per GB. It also gives 100SMS per day with unlimited voice calls. The plan gives a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP with access to Jio apps.





Jio Rs 799 Postpaid Plan: This postpaid plan by Jio is a mid-range plan and gives 150 Gb total data after which it is reduced to Rs 10 per GB. The telco also gives a rollover benefit of 200GB, with two additional SIM cards for family members. It also gives 100SMS per day with unlimited voice calls. The plan gives a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP with access to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 799 postpaid plan: Now, Vi also offers a family postpaid plan for Rs 799 and it gives 120GB data with unlimited calla and 100SMS. The plan also gives 200GB rollover data with access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar with Vi Movies and TV. The plan allows two family add ons and gives 30Gb data with each secondary add-on, while the primary user gets 60GB =, taking the total to 120GB.

Airtel Rs 749 postpaid plan: Coming to Airtel, it has a mid-range postpaid plan of Rs 749. This postpaid plan gives 125GB with unlimited calling and 100SMS. The plan also gives access to Amazon Prime and DIsney+ Hotstar along with Airtel XStream. It also gives two free family add-ons out of which is a regular and one is a data add-on.



