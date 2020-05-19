Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan with 2GB monthly data discontinued

Highlights Jio has seemingly discontinued the Rs 98 prepaid plan.

The Rs 98 prepaid plan came with 2GB monthly data.

The lowest data plan with 2GB monthly data now costs Rs 129.

Reliance Jio has discontinued the Rs 98 plan for prepaid customers. The company website has delisted the affordable data and voice combo plan, in addition to the plan's removal from the MyJio app. The Rs 98 prepaid plan was one of the cheapest tiers available for customers who do not go heavy on data usage. The plan offered 2GB of monthly data, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, and 300 SMS with a monthly cap.

The Rs 98 prepaid plan is no longer available to subscribers via the Jio website and MyJio app. The prepaid plan has also been removed from third-party recharge platforms, such as Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and PhonePe among others. The prepaid plan was one of the most purchased offerings from Reliance Jio as it covered a span of 28 days with 2GB of data, which should be enough for light users. Folks at OnlyTech were the first ones to spot the removal of the plan from the company's official properties.

We have reached out to Reliance Jio to confirm the delisting and enquire the reason behind it.

With the discontinuation of the Rs 98 prepaid plan, the lowest plan with monthly data and voice benefits is now for Rs 129. The Rs 129 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of unlimited data, unlimited calls on Jio network, 1,000 minutes on other networks, and 300 SMS cap for 28 days. It is quite identical to the Rs 98 prepaid plan with just the addition of non-FUP minutes. Much like the Rs 98 plan, the data speed is reduced to 64Kbps after the full cap is exhausted.

Reliance Jio has lately been rejigging the entire prepaid plan line-up. It recently launched the Rs 999 prepaid plan that brings 3GB of 4G data for daily usage for up to 84 days. The plan is accompanied by benefits such as unlimited Jio calls and 3,000 non-FUP minutes. Moreover, the plan also comes with 100 SMS per day for the entire validity. Jio also recently launched a horde of "Work from Home" plans that come with dollops of data credit, in addition to benefits extending to calls and SMS. Reliance Jio rivals have also upped the ante and begun offering matching benefits to counter the competition in India during the covid-19 pandemic that has forced people to work remotely.