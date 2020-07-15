Jio says it will launch 5G service with Made-In-India tech, deployment next year

Highlights Jio claims that it has created a 5G network solution for India.

Jio on Wednesday said that it has created a 5G solution for India that will use all Made-In-India tools and technologies and that the company will go ahead with its 5G services as soon as spectrum for it is available from the government.

"Jio has created a complete 5G solution from scratch, that will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India, using 100 per cent home grown technologies and solutions," Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 43rd Reliance AGM meeting.

This is key development as far as 5G in India is concerned. India, just like it was late to 4G, is late to 5G networks given that some countries already have operation 5G services available to consumers whereas many other are already doing field trials for the next-generation network.

However, with its today's announcement, Jio hopes to change the situation by next year. The company said that it will rollout the Jio 5G plans in India for trials as soon as the government goes ahead with releasing the spectrum for the next-gen networks. Jio says that it will be ready to test the 5G Jio services as soon as spectrum for it is released by the government, and will be in position to do field trials by the next year.

Jio also noted that its 4G network has been developed and deployed in a way that makes transition from 4G to 5G seamless and quick. The company says that once the 5G is ready for deployment in India, it will roll-out the Jio network at an accelerated pace.

Interestingly, Jio is saying that the technology powering its Jio network will be all made and created in India. For 5G networks, the underlying technology has become a complex issue because of companies Chinese companies like ZTE and Huawei being industry leaders in it. This has prompted fears that using technology and equipment made by Chinese companies in critical infrastructure like telecom may undermine national security as well as privacy of users. This is an argument that many Western countries have taken as they have moved to bar Huawei and others from the 5G technology deployment. Just a few days ago, UK banned use of Huawei technology in 5G networks and ordered its removal from wherever it has been used so far by the end of the year.

India too is extremely cautious of technology and telecom gear supplied by Chinese companies. The Wednesday Jio 5G announcement, on this account, is bound to please the government.