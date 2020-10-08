Jio says its JioPostPaid plans require security deposit of up to Rs 1200, updates terms for Rs 1499 plan

Highlights Reliance Jio introduced Jio PostPaid Plus plans last month ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 1499.

As per Jios terms and conditions all postpaid Plus plans come with a security deposit.

The Rs 1499 postpaid plus plan comes for a contract period of six months.

Reliance Jio introduced its Postpaid Plus plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499 last month. The JioPostpaid Plus plans require the customers to pay a security deposit for each plan, as per the terms and conditions uploaded on Jio's website. The top-tier plan priced at Rs 1499 comes for a contract period of six months.

Jio PostPaid plans come with security deposit: The terms and conditions note that Jio's Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999 PostPaid Plus plans require security deposit of Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1000 and Rs 1200 respectively.

Jio further noted that it reserves the right to waive off security deposit based on the user's postpaid history or credit score irrespective of the plans they pick.

It was also highlighted that Jio charges Rs 135 plus taxes as subscription charges to OTT channels like Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio Apps as part of monthly rental across all plans. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk

Rs 1499 Jio PostPaid Plus plan comes for a contract period of 6 months: Coming to the most expensive postpaid Plus plan priced at Rs 1499 that comes with 300GB data, Jio's terms and conditions require users to sign a contract for 6 months. This means users will have to subscribe to the Rs 1499 Jio Postpaid plus plan for a minimum period of 6 months.

Users opting to exit from the plan within the six months will be charged Rs 1499 plus applicable taxes, as per the terms and conditions. In case a subscriber breaks the contract before the 6-month subscription period, he would face disconnection as well as barring of the account due to violation of its commercial usage policy, misuse, non-retail and fraudulent usage.

The Rs 1499 comes for a security deposit of Rs 1800. Jio reserves the right to waive off security deposit based on the user's postpaid history or credit score for this plan as well.

