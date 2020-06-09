Jio vs Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plans: Which one is better?

Highlights Reliance Jio added a new prepaid plan to its list which is priced at Rs 401.

The Rs 401 prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Airtel also offers 3GB high-speed data per day along with a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Telecom giant Reliance Jio on Monday announced a new prepaid plan costing Rs 401. Interestingly, the newly announced plan by Jio is strikingly similar to Airtel's Rs 401 prepaid plan. If you thought that was all, the two plans also offer similar benefits. So which plan is better? Let's have a look in this detailed comparison

Reliance Jio added a new prepaid plan to its list which is priced at Rs 401. The plan comes along with 3G high-speed data every day, Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. Well, these were just the usual benefits, the Rs 401 prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Similarly, Airtel also offers 3GB high-speed data per day along with a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP. But there is a catch, the Airtel plan doesn't come along with any calling or SMS benefits. It has a validity of 28 days. However, the free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP that the plan provides is valid for 365 days. This means that even if your Airtel data pack gets over, your subscription won't expire before 365 days.

This way the Airtel plan has an edge over the Jio plan. The subscription Disney+ Hotsar will only be active until the prepaid plan is active. For instance, if you are active on a yearly Jio plan that offers Disney+ Hotstar, your subscription will be active for a year. But if you are active on a monthly prepaid plan, then the subscription will be valid only till the time the prepaid plan is active. To keep the subscription active, you will have to keep recharging every month. However, that is not the case with Airtel.

Airtel prepaid plan has its drawbacks too, it doesn't offer any calling or SMS benefits. So for a person spending Rs 401 every month, it would not be a wholesome deal. As to get calling and other benefits, the user will have to recharge with other add-on plans, which would increase the monthly expenditure.

Apart from Rs 401 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is also offering a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP on various add on packs. The add-on plans include Rs 612, Rs 1004, Rs 1206 and Rs 1208. These plans offer data benefits and calling benefits along with the free subscription.