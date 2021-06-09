Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans under Rs 150 that you can go for

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 150.

The telcos also offer data and calling vouchers under Rs 100.

BSNL offers work from home data voucher at Rs 151 with 40GB data.

Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 150 for people with basic requirements like 1GB daily data, calls and SMS benefits for 28 days validity. The telcos also offer plans under Rs 100. The plans come in handy to users who are not looking for a lot of data but want to keep their plans active for a month. Some plans also offer only data or only calling benefits. If users spend Rs 50 more and can spend around Rs 200 for their plans, they will get extended validity and additional data benefits with these plans.

Airtel Rs 148 Jio Rs 149 vs Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan: The plan gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1GB daily data with unlimited calling for a validity of 18 days.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan: The plan gives 2GB data for 28 days validity and access to Prime Video Mobile Edition. It also gives access to Free Hellotunes, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

BSNL Rs 151 work from home data STV: This work from home STV from BSNL gives 40GB data for 20 days.

Vi also offers prepaid plans at Rs 109 and Rs 129 with 1GB and 2GB data for 20 days and 24 days validity respectively. These plans come with unlimited calls. Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 179 prepaid plan offers 1GB and 2GB data with 24 days and 28 days validity respectively. These plans give access to Prime Video Mobile edition and added benefits like life insurance.

Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi combo and data plans under Rs 100:

Airtel talktime plans with 28-days validity: Airtel also offers talktime plans priced at Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79. The Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans offer 100 and 200 MB respectively.

Vi talktime plans with 28-days validity: Rs 49, Rs 59, Rs 65 and Rs 79, Rs 85 are combo plans that offer data up to 400 MB and talktime benefits.

Airtel Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 98 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 12 GB data valid till the existing validity.

Vi Vodafone Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with a phone or web app.

Vi Rs 98 data pack: This is a double data offer and gives 12GB data for 28 days.

Jio Rs 51 4G data voucher: This plan gives up to 6 GB complementary data with talktime benefits of 656 IUC minutes.

Jio offers vouchers at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100. The plans also give 1GB, 2GB, 5GB and 10GB respectively with talktime benefits.

BSNL Rs 94 and Rs 95 prepaid plans: These plans by BSNL bring with them 3GB of high-speed data that can be used for 90 days. The plans also bring 100 minutes of free voice calls. These calls can be made anywhere on local networks or national roaming networks.

BSNL Rs 98 voucher: This special tariff voucher from BSNL gives 2GB data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. There is also a Rs 97 prepaid plan that BSNL offers with 2GB daily data which is reduced to 80 Kbps when data is exhausted. The plan also gives unlimited calls with 100 SMS and Lokhun content.