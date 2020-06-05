Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Prepaid plans offering 3GB data per day

Highlights Vodafone offers one dedicated plan that costs Rs 398 and offers 3GB data per day.

Jio prepaid plan offering 3GB data is priced at Rs 349.

Airtel's 3GB data per day plan costs as much as Vodafone's.

Telecom brands Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel have introduced many new prepaid plans during the coronavirus lockdown. They have also kept the pricing fairly competitive. With one-third of the country under lockdown, people are spending more time on their mobile phones than usual. In a scenario like this, if you don't have a good data pack, it would be difficult to sail through the tough times.

Nonetheless, Jio and others have kept their subscribers covered in every way. In this article, we would focus on the prepaid plans that offer 3GB internet data per day.

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone have quite a few prepaid plans offering 3GB internet data per day. So check them out.

Vodafone

Vodafone has been giving double data benefits to its users for many days now. After discontinuing three double data plans, Vodafone currently has three double data packs that are active and offer as much as 4GB data every day. And if you are getting 4GB at such a nominal price why look for the 3GB plans. However, Vodafone does have one dedicated plan that costs Rs 398 and offers 3GB data per day. It comes along with 100SMSes per day. The plan offers unlimited calling benefits and it is valid only for 28 days. Earlier, Vodafone had announced a double data offer under which three Vodafone prepaid packs offered 3GB data per day. The plans including Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 initially offered 1.5GB data. But all these plans have been discontinued now. The plans that are active now are Rs 299, 449 and 699.

Reliance Jio

Just like the other two telcos, Jio too doesn't offer two many prepaid plans that offer 3GB data per day.. The plan is priced at Rs 349 and has a validity of 28 days only. It offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio with some FUP on other networks. and 100 SMSes per day. Since Jio offers high-speed data, you can also use your phone as a router and browse the internet from other devices if your wifi conks off.

Airtel

Airtel also has one prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day. The plan is priced at Rs 398 and it offers 100SMSes, unlimited calling benefits, and has a validity of Rs 28 days. It also comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime. This is applicable on a monthly basis and not yearly.