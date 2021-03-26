JioFiber free trial broadband plans give unlimited data with 150 Mbps speed for 30 days, check details

Highlights JioFiber gives broadband plans starting from Rs 300 and it goes up to Rs 1499.

It gives two trial plans priced at Rs 1500 and Rs 2500 for a refundable deposit.

Some trial plans come along with a 4K set-top box with access to the top 13 paid OTT apps at no extra costs.

Last year, Reliance Jio Fiber announced new broadband plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 1499. Jio also announced a 30-day trial giving 150Mbps speed along with a 4K set-top box with access to the top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra costs. However, not all newly tested plans can be signed up for a trial basis. As of now, Jio Fiber offers two options that can be booked by users for a trial plan. The trial plans help users get a sense of the long-term plans before they invest in them. Let's have a look at the plans that can be tested on a trial basis.



JioFiber 30-day trial broadband plans at Rs 1500, Rs 2500



Reliance Jio Rs 1500 trial plan: This plan by Reliance Jio Fiber is refundable and offers 30 days validity with no rental cost. The plan offers 150Mbps data with a FUP limit of 3.3TB in a month. This plan offers unlimited calling without any FUP limit. This plan does not bring any OTT benefits. Users are eligible for a free modem or a router with this plan. This plan is refundable.

Reliance Jio Rs 2500 trial plan: This plan by Reliance Jio Fiber is also completely refundable and offers 30 days validity with no rental cost. The plan offers truly unlimited data with 150Mbps speed with a FUP limit of 3.3TB at a month. This plan also brings unlimited calling without any FUP limit. However, this plan comes with OTT and other benefits. There is Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioCinema, ZEE5 Premium, Sony Liv, Voot, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi included in the list of OTT subscriptions. Users are eligible for a free modem or router with this plan as well. Moreover, users get a free 4K Set-Top Box included in the package.To book these plans, users simply have to go to https://www.jio.com/fiber/en-in/plans.

The terms and conditions of the plans note that there is a one-time refundable amount of Rs 1000 that includes a deposit for devices and an advance towards installation services. It further notes that the amount is refundable only if service is discontinued in the 30 day trial period upon return of devices in working condition.



