JioFiber is giving up to 30 days extra days validity on these broadband plans

Highlights JioFiber is giving extra validity on semi-annual and annual broadband plans.

The semi-annual plans give 15 days additional validity while the annual plans give 30 days additional validity.

JioFiber also gives streaming benefits starting from broadband plans with 150 Mbps speed.

JioFiber gives a range of broadband plans for its users to choose from. The internet service provider offers broadband plans starting at Rs 399. Users can get a subscription to their favourite broadband plans on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis. Under the current offer, JioFiber is giving 15 days of extra validity to broadband plan users who subscribe to semi-annual plans and 30 days of extra validity to users opting for annual plans. The other benefits of the plans remain the same. The extra validity will reduce the monthly price of broadband plans for users. It is not clear until when the extra validity will be available to users, the development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

Here is how JioFiber's semi-annual and annual broadband plans are priced:

30 Mbps plans: These semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 2394 and Rs 4788 respectively and give 30 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling.

100 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 4194 and Rs 8388 respectively and give 100 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling.

150 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 5994 and Rs 11988 respectively and give 150 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling 15 days extra validity with 13 OTT subscriptions including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.



300 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 8994 and Rs 17,988 respectively and give 300 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling with 15 OTT subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.



500 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 14994 and Rs 29,988 respectively and give 300 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling with 15 OTT subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.



1Gbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 23,994 and Rs 47,988 respectively and give 1 Gbps unlimited data with unlimited calling with 15 OTT subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.



