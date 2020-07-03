JioFiber offers unlimited data and calling for 2 days as compensation for disrupted services

Highlights Some JioFiber users experienced inconvenience as the service went down for more than 24 hours.

JioFiber is offering its customers unlimited data and voice calling for 2 days. This is to make up for the inconvenience caused to the users in the past few days. JioFiber customers can avail the service at any point of time from the MyJio app.

A report by Gadgets360 stated that users in Delhi have confirmed the activation of this plan. The plan comes with a validity of two days and offers unlimited voice, unlimited data, and access to premium OTT apps for the validity period.

This 2-day complimentary plan pauses the use of the current-billed plan and does not deduct any data from the ongoing plan until the validity of 2 days is reached.

JioFiber in another message said, "Dear Customer, it is Jio's endeavour to provide the best service to you at all times, as we are a customer-obsessed organization. We believe you experienced some difficulties with JioFiber services a few days ago. In lieu of the same & as a small gesture from our side, we have credited your account with UNLIMITED DATA FOR 2 DAYS, AT NO COST. Team JioFiber."

In the last week of June, Jio started offering 2GB complimentary data to some outfits users. The validity of the pack was 4 days and the post FUP limit came down to 64 kbps.

The offer has been made available for users for the past four months since March-end. To check if users have the complimentary credited data in their account, users should go to the My Plan or My Statement section and check if the Jio Data Pack is there.

Jio usually credits the data pack on different days for its users in batches.

In related news, Reliance Jio has launched its free video conferencing platform Jio Meet. Jio Meet is available on the Web, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store. It supports up to 100 users. The Indian government had discouraged Indian users to use Zoom over privacy concerns earlier. JioMeet comes at a time when there is an emphasis on the usage of local apps and products.

