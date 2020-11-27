JioGames Clash Royale Tournament to start from November 28 with prizes worth Rs 2.5 Lakh, weekly giveaways

Highlights Jio has announced JioGames Clash Royale Tournament that will start from November 28 and will go on for 27 days till December 25.

Jio has announced a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh for the winner and weekly giveaways for those who participate in the JioGames Clash Royale tournament.

Both users and non-Jio users can register for the upcoming tournament at play.jiogames.com/clashroyale.

JioGames has announced a 27-day long Clash Royale Tournament in collaboration with developer Supercell. Reliance Jio has partnered with Clash Royale to organise the online tournament. The pre-registration for the online tournament has started and will be open till December 19. There is no fee for the registrations. Users can also register after the pre-registrations are over till Stage 1 of the contest is over. Both users and non-Jio users can register for the upcoming tournament a play.jiogames.com/clashroyale. Clash Royale is available on Google PlayStore and App Store.

The Clash Royale Tournament will take place in the same universe as the Clash of Clans which is also developed by Supercell. According to the rules of the game, for the first stage of the game which is an open contest, users will have to post most wins compared to other participants and reach level 5 in the game to qualify to the next stage of the contest.

There are four stages of the game in total. The first stage of the tournament will commence from November 28 and will go on till December 19. The second stage of the tournament will start on December 21 and will be the first round of the tournament. Stage 3 or the second round will start on December 23. The final round of the game is slated for December 25. The semi-finals and finals of the Clash Royale tournament will be streamed on JioTV.



The winner of JioGames Clash Royale Tournament will be given the title of 'India Ka Gaming Champion' and get cash prizes. There will also be weekly giveaways for participants of the tournament. Jio has announced cash prizes of over Rs 1 lakh for the first rank prize winner, prize money of over Rs 50,000 for the second rank holder, and prize money of over Rs 25,000 for the third rank prize winner. Jio noted that the game appeals to every gamer across different levels of expertise, which includes beginners, amateurs, and pro-gamers.

Last month, Jio hosted a JioMart Gameathon Free Fire esports with a prize pool of Rs 25,000. This was also a free-to-participate tournament.



