JioPhone 2021 offer brings 2 years of unlimited calls and 2GB per month data with JioPhone at Rs 1,999

Reliance Jio on Friday announced a JioPhone 2021 offer under which customers can get up to two years of "unlimited" recharge and a JioPhone device for Rs 1,999. Announcing the offer on Friday, the company said that the new plan targets over 100 million customers that are now using a JioPhone in India.

It's worth mentioning that the JioPhone 2021 offer is targeted at JioPhone users only and not non-JioPhone customers in India.



Under the new JioPhone 2021 offer, customers can get a new JioPhone along with 24 months of unlimited service that includes unlimited calls and 2GB per month data for the entire period at Rs 1,999.

There's another offer under which customers can buy a JioPhone under the new 2021 offer and 12 months of unlimited services that will include unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per month for the pack duration at Rs 1,499.

Reliance Jio has also announced an offer for existing JioPhone customers. The Rs 749 recharge will offer unlimited calls and 2GB per month data for 12 months.

