JioPhone Next affordable Android phone launched: Sale date, possible price, specs and other key details

The highly-anticipated JioPhone Next was announced at the 44th Annual General Meeting 2021. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, announced that the JioPhone Next will be the most affordable 4G smartphone in the Indian market, which will provide easy 4G access to everyone. Reliance had earlier launched a series of feature phones, including the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, which are feature phones with smart features.

For the made-for-India smartphone JioPhone Next, Reliance Jio has partnered with Google, The smartphone will be based on the optimized OS that is leveraged from Android and Play Store with features that are built exclusively for JioPhone Next. Reliance is yet to announce the smartphone price but has revealed that the smartphone will be launched on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10.

Speaking about the JioPhone Next, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said, "Our vision is to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language, to build new products and services for India's unique needs, and to empower businesses with technology. I'm excited that today, we can announce the next steps in this vision, starting with a new, affordable Jio smartphone created with Google. Our teams have optimized a version of our Android OS, especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates. It is built for India, and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time."

So let us have a look at some of the key features of the JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next: Expected price and availability

Reliance announced that the JioPhone Next will be launched on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi ie September 10 but did not reveal the price of the smartphone. But looking at the design with thick bezels and speaker on the rear cover, and no visible fingerprint sensor, the smartphone can be priced under Rs 5000. Reliance can even price it around Rs 3000 or Rs 3999. The JioPhone and JioPhone 2 were priced at Rs 1599 and Rs 2999 respectively but this JioPhone will cost a little more than the other two models because it is a 4G phone.

JioPhone Next: Features and specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, Reliance has not shared the spec sheet. By looking at the phone, it can be concluded that the JioPhone Next could feature a 5-inch LCD with thick bezels around the corner. A single-camera sensor can be spotted at the centre of the rear panel with an LED flashlight and Jio logo emblazoned right below it. There are two buttons on the right side of the phone, one is presumably the power button and the other is the volume rocker. The speaker grille is also placed on the rear panel which is possibly made up of plastic.

The JioPhone Next is powered by the optimized version of the Android operating system. Sundar Pichai has assured users that the phone will be launched with support for Android updates. The phone comes with voice-first features that let users consume content and navigate the phone in their language.

There will be a dedicated button using which users can translate what's on their screen in their language. The Read-Aloud and Translate Now features have been integrated into the OS, which works with any texts on the phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos. Google Assistant has also been made highly responsive in the JioPhone Next. Using the voice assistants, users can know weather update, scores and more.

About the camera, Reliance says that it has partnered closely to build an optimized experience within the phone's Camera module resulting in great photos and videos, keeping the demand for high-quality cameras in mind. The picture quality is expected to be better during low-light conditions dynamic range in photos. Reliance has collaborated with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone's camera.