JioPhone Next smartphone launched, Google says it runs special version of Android

JioPhone Next has been announced at the company's 44th AGM on Thursday. The smartphone has been built in collaboration with Google. The company announced that the JioPhone Next runs on a special version of Android.

JioPhone Next comes after JioPhone and JioPhone 2. While the JioPhone 1 and the JioPhone 2 were essentially feature phones with some smart features, the JioPhone Next is a full-featured smartphone, complete with the Google Play store.

"I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone JioPhone Next. It is a fully-featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, during the 44th Reliance AGM, which is the second consecutive virtual annual general meeting.

"Our teams have optimised a special version of Android specifically for this phone. It is built for India and for users who will experience a smartphone for the first time," said Sundar Pichai.

Jio Phone Next is powered by an optimised version of Android, which has been jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google.

"It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features," Ambani added. The Jio Phone Next will be available in India starting September 10. "It will be available in market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September," announce Ambani during the keynote.

"At a time when so many aspects of our lives and work are moving online, it's even more important to make technology accessible and helpful for everyone. This goal is at the heart of our partnership with Reliance Jio," Sundar Pichai added.