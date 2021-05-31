Jony Ive, former Apple design chief, was involved in the new M1 iMac design

Highlights Jony Ive stated in an interview that he worked on the design of the iMac 2021.

He did not mention a timeline for this involvement, if it was before or after he left his position at Apple.

Ive currently heads his own design firm LoveFrom.

Apple introduced a major upgrade for its iMac lineup last month with a new variant with a refreshed design and the powerful M1 chipset. It is now being revealed that Apple's famous design executive Jony Ive might have had some input in this new iMac design.

Former Chief Design Officer of Apple Inc, Jony Ive, is well known in the tech fraternity for his design genius in products including iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook and more. Ive quit his role with Apple back in 2019, but it has now come to light that he had an influence on the new design of the iMac 2021.

Revealing the same in a recent interview with Wired, Ive said that he is partly responsible for the design of the new iMac. He did not clear whether this was before he quit his CDO role at Apple or after.

Apple confirmed the claim in response, stating that the product designer was indeed involved with the project and had inputs in the design of the 24-inch iMac. Apple did not give a confirmation o the timeline either.

Considering the lengthy process of product design, it can be assumed that Ive was involved with the project prior to his resignation in 2019. That is, of course, if the work had started on the iMac 2021 by then.

Regardless, it can be said that Ive's expertise is reflected on the iMac, as the new and sleek design of the product has certainly won the hearts of many since its launch. In addition, Apple managed to bring in several colour options on the new iMac for its customers, a move that was previously unseen in this line of Apple products.

As for Ive, he quit his position at Apple in 2019 after working with the firm for 27 years. He went on to open his own design firm LoveFrom in 2020, which he heads to date. LoveFrom has clients including Apple, Airbnb and more.