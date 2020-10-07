Kerala startup robot that collects toddy wins National Startup Award

Highlights Three startups from Kerala have bagged the National Startup Awards in 32 categories across 12 sectors.

Three startups from Kerala bagged the first edition of National Startup Awards in 32 categories across 12 sectors. These startups designed products that will help with toddy extraction, sewage removal and subsequent reduction of manual scavenging which is still prevalent in India and production of green flour that helps bring down blood sugar levels in diabetics.



The startups namely, NAVA Design and Innovation, Genrobotics Innovations and God's Own Food Solutions were behind the award-winning innovative products. All three startups are from Kerala out of which the first two namely Nava Design and Genrobotics were incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)



According to KSUM, the honours won by the Kerala startups proved the efficacy of the state government's support to nascent companies showing promise. "The awards have come for their commitment to solve social issues," KSUM Chief Executive Officer Sasi P M noted. "Such recognition will inspire more startups to toe similar lines in the future."



NAVA won the award in recognition of its solar-powered device for toddy extraction. Capable of improving the efficiency of toddy-tapping by 72 times, the device facilitates cutting, beating and collecting the beverage. Its use cuts the number of climbing the palm to a mere three from what is manually 270 over three months. The machine has earned NAVA patent rights in 28 countries where it is being used.



Genrobotics earned recognition for its product named Bandicoot, billed as the world's first robotic scavenger that cleans manholes and helps stamp out manual scavenging. The 50-kg pneumatic-powered and remote-controlled robot, which was developed in 2018 by four young engineering graduates, can be sent down a manhole, where it would remove sewage by spreading its arm capable of 360-degree motion. Designed with the help of the Google launch pad, Bandicoot is easy to operate, equipped as it is with a user-friendly interface.



God's Own Food Solutions won the award in the food-processing sector for its patented green flour product named jackfruit365, which the jury noticed has "streamlined the organized market for Indian Jackfruits". Having created clinically-proven solutions to control diabetes and reduce chemotoxicity, the product had its test results showing a significant blood-sugar reduction in 996 out of 1,000 patients during 90 days.



The awards were in the sectors of agriculture, education, enterprise technology, energy, finance, food, health, industry 4.0, space, security, tourism and urban services. They are also meant for scalable enterprises, with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation and those demonstrating measurable social impact, the Ministry said.





