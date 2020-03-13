Kill coronavirus on phone: Samsung is offering free cleaning services to Galaxy owners in 19 countries

Highlights Samsung is offering free phone cleaning service to Galaxy phone users in 19 countries.

The service is offered so that users have clean phone with them and that can help in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

To clean Galaxy phones and disinfect them Samsung will use UV-C light.

Samsung is offering a helping hand to its Galaxy phone users in keeping their clean. The company is offering a free Samsung Galaxy sanitizing service to disinfect its products, something that can help curb coronavirus from spreading. This service will be available in 19 markets.

Customers who will be eligible for this coronavirus sanitation service should own one of Samsung's Galaxy products. The products that will fall under the service are phones, wearables or wireless earbuds.

According to reports, Samsung has duly tested the process and will use UV-C light. The process does not require any harsh chemicals, in fact Samsung advises against using harsh chemicals to clean phones. The company has stated that the chemicals can damage the phone's oleophobic coating.

As of now, the Galaxy Sanitizing Service is currently available for free in Samsung service Centers and Samsung Experience Centers and Samsung Experience stores in 19 markets across the globe.

These countries include Argentina, Chile Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the United States, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

More countries will be covered under the service in coming days. In the next batch, the services will be also available to customers in Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, according to the reports.

Samsung, however, has said that there is no guarantee that the service can prevent the users from contracting coronavirus. It also said there are limitations to the service as not all UV lights used at service centers are identical.

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," ABC News noted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying in a statement.

Apple, on its website, has put instructions on how you can clean their products.

The method involved using 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to wipe the hard surfaces of the products that are non-porous. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.