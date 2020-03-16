Kodak's new Dolby Vision-enabled 4K Android TVs could heat up the competition in India

Highlights Kodak has launched four new smart televisions in India.

All the new models come with certified Android TV OS.

The Kodak Android 4K TVs start at Rs 23,999 in India.

Kodak on Monday announced the launch of its new CA series of Android-powered 4K smart televisions. The Kodak-branded televisions have been manufactured by Super Plastronics, which also handles other TV brands in India. The Kodak CA Android TVs are the first to ship with the official Android TV ecosystem, bringing features such as in-built Chromecast, Google Play store, and more. Kodak claims the new series is budget-friendly, which, rightfully so, translates into the pricing of the TVs. The Kodak Android certified 4K TVs start at Rs 23,999 in India, which could be a challenge to the Xiaomi Mi TV and, even the OnePlus TV that is priced at Rs 69,900 onwards in India.

The Kodak CA series of Android certified 4K televisions come in four sizes 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. The TVs run Android 9 Pie optimised for televisions and are claimed to be the first Android certified televisions that have been made in India. The Kodak Android TVs also feature Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Digital Plus with DTS TruSurround on all the variants. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet port, HDMI ARC/CEC, and USB 3.0 ports on the TVs. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for sound output.

I have been using one of the four variants for some time and I found the display to be impressive. The 4K panel produces natural colours most of the times unless the colour reproduction is handled by an individual app. There are four picture presets on the TV Vivid, Standard, Sport, Game, and Custom. I have found the Vivid setting to be oversaturating the colours, which is why the Standard setting is what keeps the colour true to nature. The 4K content on YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video is rendered properly, without any hiccups. That being said, the difference between an Ultra-HD video and a 1440p video will be more noticeable on the bigger display sizes (55-inch and 65-inch).

The Kodak CA 4K TVs have the standard Android TV interface, which lets you experience all the supported Google apps, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and more. Based on your subscription, you can stream content up to 4K resolution but there is Dolby Vision as well. Netflix's Dolby Vision content is rendered properly, and I could not notice any stutters in my time with the television.

Coming to the sound, the Kodak CA 4K TV is one of the best televisions that produce good sound. I know the televisions cannot be merited for their sound output, which is why home theatres and soundbars exist, but this one certainly impressed me with its Dolby Digital Plus tuned sound. The bass is not very prominent but there is clarity in the sound. There are sound modes available as well. Connecting the TV with my Sony home theatre was also smooth. Since both the devices support Dolby Digital Plus, the sound output was on par with my expectations.

For Rs 23,999, the Kodak Android certified 4K TVs could be strong competition in the market. It takes on Mi TVs, TCL TVs, and even the OnePlus TVs that have more or less similar features. Kodak is delivering the Android TV as it is meant to be that is to say that Kodak has not put custom software on top, much like OnePlus or Xiaomi on their Android-powered televisions. The Kodak Android TVs are available to buy on Flipkart starting Monday, March 16.