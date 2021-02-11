Koo vs Twitter: How Atmanirbhar social media app different from microblogging website

Highlights Koo has emerged as an alternative to Twitter.

Koo has a similar interface as Twitter.

There are differences in the way two platforms work.

In the last few days, homegrown alternative to Twitter, Koo has become a household name. Winner of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat app challenge from 2020, Koo has risen to prominence by offering a Twitter-like experience, but in local languages. The past week saw a number of influential names including Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal moving to Koo along with some government ministries. The desi platform was also used by the government to disseminate official communications while it was in loggerheads with Twitter.

By now, most internet users would know what Koo is and how it works. Just like Twitter, Koo also allows users to share their thoughts and opinions in limited characters. The platform gives an option to follow other users, send direct messages to them and see trending topics. But, all of this is also possible on Twitter. What's more interesting is how different the two platforms are! Let's have a look.

Koo vs Twitter: Similarities

There are several similarities between the two platforms. Available for both Android and iOS users, Koo has a very similar interface as Twitter. While users create tweets on latter, Koo gives them an option to 'Koo' in 400 characters. The users are also allowed to post media files including videos. Koo has a trending hashtags section which is very similar to the trending topics on Twitter. Just like Twitter, there are also options to share specific topics or people and even to send direct messages to other users.

Koo vs Twitter: Differences

While the two apps look similar, there are some differences in the way they work. The first difference is the additional support of local languages on Twitter. The homegrown platform supports Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada. The app will get support for more Indic languages including Punjabi, Bangla, Oriya, Malayalam and Assamese. The platform also gives 400 characters to post, which is more than what users get on Twitter. This is because the platform believes that users need more characters to post in local languages.

The feed on Koo is divided into two sections Feed and people. The first can be used to see the posts on the platform while other shows the users followed or relevant suggestions. The feed also works differently. Koo lists the posts chronologically i.e. recent posts appear on top. Twitter, on the other hand, can list tweets on the basis of the engagement. Users are often shown tweets liked by people they follow.

Setting up an account on Koo is also simpler than Twitter, The platform only needs mobile number and an OTP to log in. The users are later given an option to feed more details and set up a profile. Twitter requires users to create an account using an email id and password. For now, the biggest challenge for Koo is the limited number of users on it. Twitter has a more global reach and has become an important tool to disseminate information in the last few years.

Interestingly, Koo was launched way before the government had a dispute with Twitter. It only grabbed the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about it in his Mann Ki Baat program.