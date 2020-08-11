Last day of Amazon Freedom sale today: Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss

Highlights Amazon Freedom sale that provided huge discounts on smartphones and other gadgets will conclude today.

The Amazon Freedom sale that provided huge discounts on smartphones and other gadgets will conclude today. The Amazon sale went live on August 8, a day after it concluded the Amazon Prime Day sale exclusively for Prime Members. The sale brought along offers and discounts on some of the most popular and premium smartphones. So if you have been planning to buy a new smartphone, do it before the sale gets over.

Here are some of the unmissable deals on Amazon

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 costs Rs 68,300 but during the sale it is available at a discounted price of Rs 62,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 68,900 for the 128GB variant, and Rs 84,100 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels. It is powered by A13 Bionic chipset, which is the latest and fastest chipset offered by Apple currently. And not just Apple, the A13 Bionic is the fastest processor ever used in a phone.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T, which is priced at Rs 39,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 35,999 during the sale. The OnePlus 7T Pro on the other hand is available for Rs. 43,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro, which costs Rs 28,999, is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and houses a 4000mAH lithium-polymer battery. In terms of camera, the Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48+13+8MP and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at a price of Rs 16,498 for the 6GB and 64GB variant. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone houses a massive 6000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Galaxy M31 features a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 64MP (F1.8) Main Camera +8MP (F2.2) Ultra Wide Camera +5MP(F2.2) Depth Camera +5MP(F2.4) Macro Camera and a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Along with discounts on some of the popular smartphones, Amazon is also offering bank offers under which buyers will get 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 while making purchases using SBI Credit cards on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs on Credit cards, Debit cards, Bajaj Finserv, and Amazon Pay Later.