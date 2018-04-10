Apple launches iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition: Availability, pricing in India

Apple has announced the launch of red variants for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Officially named as the (Product) Red Special Edition, a portion from the sale of the Red phone will go towards (RED), an organization supporting HIV/AIDS programs to provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child.

Apple has partnered with (Red) since 2006, and during the last 11 years, donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organization's largest corporate donor.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus features a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch display respectively, with black bezels around the screen. Apple had launched iPhone 7 models in Red last year, which had white bezels around the screen. The iPhone 8 Red will be available in 64GB and 256GB variants, with a starting price of Rs 67,940. While the device goes on sale in a few counties starting April 13, it will be available in India in May.

Along with the iPhone 8 Red, Apple has also launched the new RED iPhone X Leather Folio for Rs 7,900. The dedicated web page of the Product Red on Apple website also lists Silicon Cases for iPhone, Smart Battery Case for iPhone, Apple Watch Sports Band and Classic Buckle, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, iPod Touch Red and Smart Cover for iPad in Red.

Apple claims that the contribution helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia.