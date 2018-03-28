Apple launches new 9.7-inch iPad; prices, availability in India

Cupertino technology giant, Apple, has refreshed the 9.7inch iPad. Announced during its education event in Chicago, the new iPad will have support for Apple Pencil that can be used for sketching, handwritten notes, marking up screenshots and more. The new iPad will be available in silver, space gray and a new gold finish and will be priced at Rs 28,000 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model and Rs 38,600 for 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The Apple Pencil, which is sold separately, is priced at Rs 7,600. The Smart Covers for the iPad have been priced at Rs 3,400 and will be available in charcoal grey, midnight blue, (RED), white and pink sand. While the iPads will be available for purchase in select 25 countries starting today, it will go on sale in India in April.

"iPad is our vision for the future of computing and hundreds of millions of people around the world use it every day at work, in school and for play. This new 9.7-inch iPad takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for inspiring creativity and learning," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing.

The new iPad 9.7 inch features a Retina display in an aluminium unibody construction. In the official blog post, Apple claimed that it is powered by the Apple's A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture, which the company claims can deliver 40 per cent faster CPU and 50 per cent faster graphics performance for seamless multitasking and graphics-intensive apps when compared to the previous gen iPad 9.7inch. The front- and rear-facing cameras can be used for document scanning, moviemaking and FaceTime calls.

Running iOS 11, it features Dock for quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen. Apple also enabled multitasking with Split View and Slide Over. Drag and Drop makes moving images, text and files between apps easier. Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad with support for inline drawing. The Files app provides a central place to access and organize files no matter where they are located - on iPad or in the cloud with built-in support for iCloud Drive and providers like Box, Dropbox and others.

"Our most popular and affordable iPad now includes support for Apple Pencil, bringing the advanced capabilities of one of our most creative tools to even more users. This iPad also has the power of the A10 Fusion chip, combined with the big, beautiful Retina display, advanced cameras and sensors that enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices,"says Joswiak.