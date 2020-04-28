Galaxy J2 Core 2020 launched in India; check out specs, price, avaibility

The new Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 has been launched in India for Rs 6,299. It runs on 1GB RAM and has a 2600mAh battery.

The phone has a 5-inch, 540x960 pixels resolution and has a 16:9 aspect ratio screen. It is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition).

The phone has an 8MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and auto-focus. The selfie camera is of 5MP and f/2.2 aperture.

The phone has 16GB of internal storage but can be expanded to 256GB with a microSD card. The dual sim phone supports two micro-SIM cards (GSM+GSM).

The Samsung J2 Core 2020 measures 143.40 x 72.10 x 8.90mm and weighs 154 grams. The phone comes in three colour variant schemes - Gold, Blue, and Black. The body is made of plastic.

For connectivity, the phone features options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3G and 4G on both SIM cards.

Samsung has claimed that the Samsung J2 Core 2020 can deliver up to 12 hours of video playback, 22 hours of talk time and 91 hours of audio playback.

The phone is currently available on Samsung's official website. Several EMI options are available starting at Rs 296.51 per month. Delivery might be delayed due to the lockdown.

