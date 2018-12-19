Garmin India launches lifestyle smartwatch Instinct; price, features and more

With the launch of the new rugged GPS Watch - Instinct, Garmin India is expanding its smartwatch portfolio in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 26,990, this GPS-enabled smartwatch comes with a built-in three-axis compass, barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support and wrist-based heart rate monitor. The Instinct will be available at Garmin's authorised stores along with select Helios stores and online portals. The watch will be available in three colours - Flame Red, Graphite and Tundra.

Designed for outdoors, the Garmin Instinct features a fibre-reinforced polymer case adding strength and durability. It is thermal, shock, and water resistant (US military standard 810G). The scratch resistant is claimed to be chemically-strengthened and offers high-contrast ratio. Multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) have been added to track users' location in the challenging environment. Just like other smartwatches, Instinct can measure heart rate, number of steps walked, distance travelled, and calories burned along with tracking activities such as hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking and skiing. The watch can be paired with the phone and Garmin Connect online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking and the GroupTrack feature.

Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager - Garmin India, says, "India is a very important market for Garmin and holds a great potential for the lifestyle segment. We are excited to introduce Instinct as its India's first Lifestyle watch for the people who wish to have an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable. Built on US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the watch holds all the technologically advanced features for the people who loves to explore outdoor experiences."