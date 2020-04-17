Good news for book lovers! Penguin launches exclusive e-books on Amazon Kindle

Exclusive e-bookstore on Amazon Kindle

Selection of over 400 bestselling titles

Available on Amazon India website

Purchased titles accessible on Kindle e-book reader and Kindle app

Book lovers have a reason to rejoice as Penguin Random House (PRH) India has launched an exclusive e-bookstore with Amazon Kindle. Launched amid the second phase of countrywide lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 where purchasing new books is next to impossible, readers will have access to over 400 bestselling titles. These books can be accessed on Amazon India website at discounted prices.

According to the company, at a time when most people are housebound, reading has become one of the top activities. Getting hold of new books can pose a challenge since many e-commerce websites are prioritising deliveries to essential products and delivery of physical books has been affected. That said, e-books are gaining popularity as a convenient, accessible and safe way to keep one occupied, entertained and fulfilled.

Niti Kumar, SVP, marketing, digital and communications at Penguin Random House India, says, 'India is an up and coming market in e-book consumption and we are confident that with over 500 million internet users, there is definite potential that more people can take to reading e-books. Initiatives built on e-books can bring the spotlight on a mode of reading, which in addition to being safe and easily accessible, is also more affordable and comes with additional features that make reading more pleasurable and informational.'

PRH eBooks is offering readers books across genres, including action and adventure, arts, films and photography, accounts, business and economics, children and young adult, computing, internet and digital media, crafts, home and lifestyle, crime, mystery and thriller, exam preparation, humour, romance, literary fiction, self-help, biography and autobiography and spirituality, to name a few. Some of the award-winning and bestselling books by Sudha Murty, Arundhati Roy, Ravinder Singh, Durjaya Datta, Sadhguru, Gaur Gopal Das and Khushwant Singh are also listed on the platform. These e-books are available at great discounts too. For instance, the Kindle edition of Sudha Murty's Grandma's Bag of Stories priced at Rs 222 is available for Rs 90. Similarly, The Dhoni Touch: Unravelling the Enigma that is Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kindle edition is listed for Rs 145.16.

These titles aren't just restricted to Kindle e-book readers. One can access them on the Kindle app on iPhone, iPad and Android devices too. However, one cannot purchase books via the Kindle app. the same needs to be purchased from Amazon and are later available on the Kindle app.

Penguin Random House India is the largest English language trade publisher, publishing over 250 new titles every year and with an active backlist of over 3,000 titles.

