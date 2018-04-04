HMD Global to launch new Nokia smartphones in India today; here's what to expect

HMD Global will be conducting a launch event in New Delhi, India. The Finnish company is expected to bring the smartphones that were launched at the MWC 2018 to India. We are expecting them to launch three new smartphones at the event.

Back at the MWC, HMD Global launched a revised edition of Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 1 and the Nokia 8110 4G with the nostalgic banana phone design. In the event HMD Global might focus on the premium line-up.

The Nokia 1 has already been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,499. The device comes with Android Oreo (Go Edition) and targets at the budget segment.

The Nokia 6 2018 edition comes with a Snapdragon 630 chipset, which is a huge upgrade from its 400-series chipset that was launched last year. Along with that, the device comes in two variants, one with 3GB RAM 32GB ROM and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 has a 16 megapixel camera with Zeiss optics. The screen is a 5.5-inch panel with HD IPS display. The panel is protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery pack. This device will be competing against the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G5s Plus and the Mi A1.

The Nokia 7 Plus has a chance of taking it off in the Indian market as the device comes with a good combination of both internal and external hardware. The stock Android One experience adds to that experience. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset which is supported by a LPDDR4 RAM. The display is a 6-inch Full HD+ panel that is comes with a more modern 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 7 Plus has a dual lens setup. One lens with 12 megapixel wide-angle camera with an impressive aperture size of f/1.75 and the other with 13 megapixel f/2.6 telephoto lens that lets supports 2x optical zoom. The front camera is a 16 megapixel unit with f/2.0 aperture, again supported by Zeiss optics.

The top of the line, Nokia 8 Sirocco is also expected to make an appearance at the event. The current flagship comes from HMD Global comes with a modest 5.5-inch screen but houses an OLED panel. The device is powered by Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM. The construction of the device will act as a USP for the device.

In terms of optics, the camera has the same optics as the Nokia 7 Plus with a dual-lens setup of 12 and 13 megapixel modules and front facing camera with 5 megapixel unit with wide-angle lens and support for Pro mode.

Stay tuned to BusinessToday.in for live updates from the event.