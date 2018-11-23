Honor 8C with AI based dual camera, snapdragon 632 to launch on Nov 29

It's raining smartphones this November. Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, is planning yet another launch after Honor 8X, called Honor 8C. The 8C is expected to be priced lower than 8X and will take over the mantle from Honor 7c.

Honor 8C packs in a mid-range processor and is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 632 which is not as powerful as the processor running Redmi Note 6 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus. 8Cs processor clocks at 1.8GHz and gets an Adreno 506 GPU.

Honor 8C first appeared in the month of October in China and its base model with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage was priced at CNY 1,099 or approximately Rs. 11,800 and the similar 4GB RAM + 64GB configuration was priced at CNY 1,399 or approximately Rs 15,000.

Honor 8C comes with a more modern notch screen and has a 6.26-inch HD+ (1520X720) display and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Honor is expected to announce both 32GB and 64GB storage variants in India. As for connectivity, the Honor 8C comes with 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 158.72x75.94x7.98mm and weight is 167.2 grams.

Coming to the optics of the phone, Honor 8C comes with an AI-based dual 13MP + 2MP camera configuration. The primary sensor gets an f/1.8 aperture while the secondary sensor will be used to click portrait images. Honor 8C's front camera has an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 8C packs in a non-removable 4000 mAh battery that can power it through 2 days of moderate usage.

Honor 8C will launch on November 29 as an Amazom exclusive device.