HP refreshes gaming portfolio with new OMEN and Pavilion PCs; check out prices, specifications

Claiming to offer first of its kind hardware technologies for enabling Gameplay experience, HP India has unveiled new OMEN laptops and a 16-inch Pavilion gaming laptop and accessories. According to the company, today's gamers need the right experience and technology to get the most out of gaming.

"HP continues to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving the ecosystem with enhanced experiences through broad gaming portfolio. We understand that in gaming, no one size fits all and hence our award winning OMEN series along with Pavilion Gaming 16 truly caters to different set of audience based on their requirements," says Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.

The OMEN 15 features a redesigned chassis with the new OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. It comes in Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting. The machine features graphics with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design. It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or experience AMD's CPU debut on an OMEN laptop with up to AMD Ryzen H-series processors, as well as up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM. It is available in storage options of up to 1TB SSD. There's IR thermopile sensor for optimising efficiency, maintaining steady yet quiet fan acoustic control, and maximise performance from the Dynamic Power feature within OMEN Command Center.

While the OMEN series are dedicated gaming machines, the HP Pavilion Gaming Portfolio is designed to power both work and play, including gaming, video editing, or content creation. The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. The machine has micro-edge bezels and 1010p IPS-level display. It is first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option for a reliable connection.

On the accessories front, the OMEN Vector Mouse comes with sensors co-developed with PixArt, designed for comfort during long gaming sessions with ergonomic lightweight designs, textured rubber grips, and OMEN Command Center integration. Featuring the e-sports grade OMEN Radar 3 sensor, it supports up to 16,000 dpi with 99 per cent accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration.

The new HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset with thick ear pads and suspension headband offers 7.1 virtual surround sound and 20 hours of wireless sound. It has easy access on-ear buttons and EQ settings managed via OMEN Command Center keeps audio in total control.

The OMEN 15 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, whereas the one with AMD innards has been priced at Rs 75,999. The Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999, while the pavilion gaming 16 (AMD) is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999. The OMEN Vector Mouse has been priced at Rs 3999, and the HP Sombra Black Headset A/P/X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset will be available at Rs 7,999.

