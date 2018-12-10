Huawei 8C goes on sale today on Amazon India, HiHonor Store

Huawei's sub-brand Honor 8C has gone on sale in India for the first time today after it was announced on November 29. The Honor 8C is a midrange device and will be exclusively available on Amazon India and the HiHonor Store.

Honor 8C first appeared in the month of October in China featured a 19:9 display panel. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 5V/2A (10 W) charging. The phone runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.6 % screen-to-body ratio. The Honor 8C has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Honor 8C price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It will be available in Blue and Black colours.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A8 with Infinity-O display to launch today

As far as optics is concerned, Huawei 8C packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with an LED flash. At front, the smartphone has a fixed focus 8-megapixel camera lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie toning light. There are several AI-based camera and beautification features inbuilt that recognises 500 scenarios in 22 different categories. The phone also comes with HDR support to improve photo quality and an AR lens feature.

For connectivity, Honor 8C has 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

Edited by: Udit Verma