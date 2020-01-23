Huawei Band 4 launched with sleep tracking, 9-day battery life at Rs 1,999

Huawei Consumer Business Group has launched a new fitness band in the wearable category. Addressing the constant challenges of proprietary chargers, the Band comes with a unique built-in USB in-line charge that can be used to charge the band 'on-the-go'. It has a host of features including continuous Heart Rate Monitoring based on HUAWEI's proprietary TruSeen 3.5. The band will be available on Flipkart in Graphite Black.

The band is equipped with a 0.96-inch colour display with glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating. It comes with eight built-in colourful watch faces, and support for 66 more watch faces downloadable from Huawei Watch Face Store and has 50-meter water resistance.

The band has been designed to help users monitor their physical activity all day round. It comes with nine exercise modes:outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine and indoor walk. The band is equipped with a 24/7 continuous heart rate monitor. According to Huawei, it has scientific sleep mode detector that can identify six most common sleep-related issues, providing more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleep. On the smart connectivity front, the band also features smart identification of cold calls, phone finder functionality, remote shutter capabilities, a smart clock, and sedentary reminder alarms to ensure users stay active.

The Band 4 using the built-in line charge can be used to juice up by connecting to a power bank, laptop or any USB outlet. The company claims to offer a battery backup of close to nine days with regular usage.

The company in the press statement says, "Today health and fitness have become of paramount importance as Indian consumers are getting increasingly conscious in this regard. With the burgeoning role of technology in achieving this fitness goal, Huawei aims to play a catalyst in this domain by ultimately making this a flourishing reality. We at Huawei have always believed in understanding the needs of our consumers and offering products and solutions that make difference to their lives. While we understand fitness remains a primary goal for consumers, we have also included several convenient features like music control, camera control and inclusion of multiple watch faces making the HUAWEI Band 4 a great overall companion. The Huawei Band 4 is a perfect blend of design aesthetics, cutting edge technology and fitness essentials, making it a truly perfect health companion."

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Huawei Band 4 will face tough competition from the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 priced at Rs 2,299 and Goqii HR. The latter is accompanied with three-month subscriptions.

