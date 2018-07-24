Huawei launches Honor 9N with notch, dual lens camera at Rs 11,999; specifications, price

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched an all-new Honor 9N to re-establish its presence in the mid-range segment. The new Honor 9N will go on sale at noon on July 31 and will be available on Flipkart. Honor 9N comes at a price point where it stands against industry giants like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro. The smartphone will come with a notch display and a tall form factor. It seems Huawei won't be launching its successor to Honor 9i as the 9N is similar to what the brand had launched in the Chinese market this year.

The Honor 9N comes with a 5.84-inch display with a FullHD+ display panel. The new phone has a Full View display with a notch on top. According to Honor, the notch can be disabled by using settings of the device. Along with the notch, the phone's aspect ratio is 19:9.

The Honor 9N is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC. The processor is coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. In terms of camera, the device comes with a dual-lens setup at the rear and a single lens in the front panel. The primary camera comes with one 13megapixel sensor and another 2megapixel sensor with an LED flash. The front camera, which is housed in the notch, comes with a 16megapixel sensor. The device also comes with a face unlock feature in addition to the fingerprint sensor.

The Honor 9N will be available in three variants. The base variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The next variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The third variant and the priciest of the lot comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The device will be available in Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue, Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.