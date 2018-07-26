Huawei launches Nova 3i, Nova 3 with four camera sensors starting at Rs 20,999

Huawei has launched the Nova 3i and Nova 3, one mid-range smartphone and another in the premium segment device, respectively. The new Nova 3i and Nova 3 come with a design language similar to the P20 series. Both phones come with a notch on top, dual camera lens both front and back, and a glossy finish on the rear panel.

The devices will be sold exclusively via Amazon India. Nova 3 will go on sale on August 23 and the cheaper Nova 3i will go on sale on August 7. The company has already started taking pre-orders for both the devices. Huawei Nova 3 will sell at a price of Rs 34,999 with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Nova 3i starts at Rs 20,999 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage variant.

Amazon India will be giving out an exchange bonus of Rs 2000 along with the device. Reliance Jio is offering 100GB of data with Rs 1,200 cash back.

Huawei Nova 3 comes with the company's in-house Kirin 970 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU and GPU Turbo technology. The processor will be coupled with 6GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB internal memory. The memory can be increased further by using a MicroSD card of up to 256GB.

Nova 3 comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with one 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, CAF, and a secondary 24-megapixel module with f/1.8 aperture. The front panel also houses a dual-camera setup in the notch. The selfie camera comes with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The mid-range offering of Nova 3i is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 12nm chipset with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The processor is either coupled with either 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, the base variant comes with 64GB of storage and the second variant comes with 128GB of internal storage. Memory can be expanded further to 256GB using a microSD card.

The primary camera on the Huawei Nova 3i features a dual rear-camera setup with one 16-megapixel rear camera and another 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera setup is similar to Nova 3, it has one 24megapixel sensor and another 2megapixel sensor.

