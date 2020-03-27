Huawei launches P40 series; check out specifications, prices

Chinese phone maker Huawei has unveiled its latest P40 smartphone series. Huawei announced the three new smartphones as part of the P40 series, these include the Huawei P40, the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro+.

The P40 is Huawei's flagship series for year 2020 and replaces last year's P30 series. The P30 series was popular among users across the globe for its professional-grade camera performance.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro+ Specifications

The P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ share a number of specifications across the board. These include a 6.58-inch octa flex display which is curved on both sides. The display has a refresh rate of 90HZ and can support Quad HD+ resolutions. The phones can also support DCI-P3 High Dynamic Range (HDR) colour gamut.

Both the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40+ are powered by Huawei's homemade Kirin 990 chipset. The Huawei P40 Pro has 8GB of RAM with 256 internal storage while the Huawei P40 Pro+ has 8GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage. Both the phones have a 4200 mAh. The Huawei P40 Pro's battery can support 40W wired fast charging while the Huawei P40 Pro+'s battery can support 40W super-fast wireless charging.

The cameras are the most anticipated feature on the phones. It's also where the two phones differ significantly. The P40 Pro+ comes with a Leica Ultra Vision camera set-up that will comprise of a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera will have a ToF sensor as well as a colour temperature sensor.

The P40 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-camera set-up which comprises of a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a fourth ToF sensor.

Huawei P40 Specifications

The Huawei P40 comes with a 6.1-inch display with a wide punch-pole design. The punch-whole design is the latest trend among smartphone makers and has replaced the notch design. The display is a Full HD+ one and supports 60 Hz refresh rates. The phone is powered by a Kirin 990 chipset. It has a 3,800 mAH battery with a maximum charging speed of 22.5W. The P40 has a Type-C charging port. The P40 comes with 4GB RAM and an internal storage space of 128 GB.

The camera specification is where the user will start to see the major difference between the P40 and other phones in the series. On the Huawei P40 there will be a Leica Ultra Vision triple camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary camera next to a 16-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel lens.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ Expected Price

The Huawei P40 will start retail at Euro 799, while the P40 Pro will go on sale for Euro 999 and the P40 Pro+ for Euro 1399. All three phones will come in white, black, blue, matte silver and gold finishes.

