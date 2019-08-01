Huawei Y9 Prime launched in India with pop-up selfie camera at Rs 15,990

Huawei Y9 Prime has been launched in India at a price of Rs 15,990. The new offering by the Chinese tech major will be sold through Amazon India and offline retail stores. The USP of the phone are the triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie camera.

The triple rear camera set-up at the rear of Huawei Y9 Prime features a 16MP primary sensor, along with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up front camera houses a 16MP sensor. All cameras on the Huawei Y9 Prime sport AI-powered features and 3D Portrait retouching.

Up front, the Huawei Y9 Prime features a 6.59-inch TFT LCD screen with a FullHD+ resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The screen is not interrupted by notches, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera.

On the inside, the Huwaei Y9 Prime is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 710F coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be enhanced to 512GB. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The Huawei Y9 Prime will run Android 9 with EMUI 9.0 out of the box. The device will be available in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue.

For connectivity, the Huawei Y9 Prime features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and even a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Huawei Y9 Prime will be available for Amazon Prime members from August 7 and will be sold in open sale from the next day. The device can be pre-ordered at offline retail outlets from August 5. Units pre-ordered from offline stores come with Huawei Sport Bluetooth headphones and a 15,600mAh power bank for free.

