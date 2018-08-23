Infinix launches its first Android One smartphone Note 5

Infinix, the online-focused smartphone brand from Chinese company Transsion Holdings, has announced the launch of its first Android One smartphone. A part of Google's Android One program, Infinix Note 5 comes with the stock Android operating system and features such as Google Assistant and Google Lens. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone will be available on Flipkart from August 31.

The company claims that Note 5 is a "beyond intelligent" device and packs in a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It features a 16-megapixel AI Selfie camera, and a 12-megapixel rear camera with 1.25-micron big pixel, f/2.0 aperture with dual LED flash, AI-based Auto Scene Detection (ASD) feature and AI-based portrait mode, for identifying object and humans and blurring the background. Infinix Note 5 gives access to unlimited photo and video backup for free in Google Photos. Running Android Oreo 8.1, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P23 MT 6763 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, based on the 16-nanometer process with up to 4GB of RAM. Note 5 is a dual SIM Dual VoLTED device with a 4500 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The device will be available in three colours blue, black and grey and in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage for Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 11,999.

Benjamin Jiang, managing director of Infinix Mobile, says, "We are committed to push the boundaries and each offering from Infinix portfolio is a game-changer in the segment. We have always focussed on bringing future-ready devices at affordable price points. We are taking another giant leap in our journey towards becoming a top e-commerce smartphone brand in India."

An increasing number of smartphones with Android One are being launched in India. HMD Global has adopted Android One for all the Nokia phones. Even Xiaomi has recently launched the A2 in the country. The smartphones, which are a part of the Android One program, have stock Android operating system minus any user interface customisations, and comes with basic utility apps and Google apps and services. These phones are free from all kinds of bloatware; receive timely security and operating system updates.